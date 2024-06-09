Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$184.50

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$184.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$170.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$173.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$170.45. The firm has a market cap of C$108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

