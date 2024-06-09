Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Target Price at $434.00

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNSL
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $387.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.97 and its 200-day moving average is $415.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.07.
Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.
Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinsale Capital Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.