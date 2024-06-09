Analysts Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Target Price at $434.00

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $434.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $387.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $410.97 and its 200-day moving average is $415.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

