Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) PT at $161.82

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.82.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on TFI International from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TFI International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFII stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $102.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average of $138.22.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

