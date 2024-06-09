Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.72. Applied Materials has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $225.07.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

