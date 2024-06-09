Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AQST has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,518 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 550,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 388,017 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

