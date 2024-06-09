ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ArcBest from $164.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $108.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.77. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter worth $29,108,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $7,838,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $5,075,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

