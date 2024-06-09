Ardor Price Tops $0.0885 (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $88.41 million and approximately $9.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00046637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00015770 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005921 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

