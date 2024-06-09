Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) is Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s Largest Position

Muzinich & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 810,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises about 10.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $5,279,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,337,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 2,422,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $21.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

