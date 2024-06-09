Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 832 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,008.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total value of $6,241,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $7,218,305.82.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $388,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total value of $1,212,559.58.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total value of $6,986,880.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $7,014,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $6,631,900.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $296.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.30 and a 200-day moving average of $267.57. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.32 and a 52 week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

