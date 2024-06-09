Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 14,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.03, for a total transaction of $4,700,048.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 252,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,284,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total value of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $296.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $288.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.57. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

