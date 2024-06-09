Ark Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $157.37 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $157.37 million and $46.71 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000820 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001893 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,365,402 coins and its circulating supply is 181,367,076 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

