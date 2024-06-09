ARPA (ARPA) Trading Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

ARPA (ARPA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARPA has a total market cap of $94.60 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARPA token can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ARPA

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,888,698 tokens. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. The official message board for ARPA is medium.com/@arpa. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARPA

According to CryptoCompare, “ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,457,888,698.4 in circulation. The last known price of ARPA is 0.06435456 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $7,024,707.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arpanetwork.io.”

