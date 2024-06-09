Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Price Target to $9.50

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered SurgePays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

SurgePays Stock Performance

SURG opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. SurgePays has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). SurgePays had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SurgePays will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SurgePays

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SURG. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SurgePays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SurgePays by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SurgePays in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

