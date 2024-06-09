Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Acquires 4,377 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 593.8% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 72,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,947 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.31. 547,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its 200 day moving average is $175.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $184.34. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

