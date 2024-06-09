Asset Allocation Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99,604 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,541,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,454. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.77 and a 200 day moving average of $382.35. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

