Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Announces $0.72 Quarterly Dividend

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Assurant has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Assurant has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Assurant to earn $16.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

AIZ stock opened at $173.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.90 and a 200 day moving average of $173.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.51 and a 52 week high of $189.48.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.25.

In other news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total value of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Lonergan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.12, for a total transaction of $475,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,710.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,983.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

