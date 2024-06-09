AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,306 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after purchasing an additional 798,024 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.10. 36,626,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.