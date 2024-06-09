AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 509,260 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.4% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after buying an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,589,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,888,000 after buying an additional 798,024 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.32.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,626,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,424,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

