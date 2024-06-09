Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $255.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.42.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $252.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 21,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,015,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

