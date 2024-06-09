Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $121.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.17% and a negative net margin of 118.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,797 shares of company stock worth $4,976,789. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

