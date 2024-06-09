Azora Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Azora Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,149 shares during the period. NerdWallet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 74,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

NRDS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 194,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,563. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -77.35 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares in the company, valued at $494,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

