Azora Capital LP Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Azora Capital LP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 320,288 shares during the quarter. Azora Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,194,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

