Azora Capital LP Reduces Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Azora Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,054,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586,461 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology accounts for about 2.2% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Azora Capital LP owned approximately 1.11% of Alkami Technology worth $25,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,484,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,738,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 217.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 113,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.91. 305,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,048. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $356,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General sold 1,542,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $40,931,041.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,186,985 shares in the company, valued at $455,970,712.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,788,946 shares of company stock valued at $47,534,829. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKT. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.