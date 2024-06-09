Azora Capital LP Takes Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 783,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,000. Azora Capital LP owned about 0.59% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 708,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,789. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $686.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

