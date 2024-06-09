B. Riley Weighs in on DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DDI)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoubleDown Interactive’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

DDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DoubleDown Interactive from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $623.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.78.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in DoubleDown Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 4,141,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,441,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. It publishes digital gaming content on mobile and web platforms. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and cash me out games, as well as sells in-game virtual chips.

