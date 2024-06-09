Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 155 ($1.99) target price on the stock.
Bakkavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of BAKK stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.20. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £816.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
