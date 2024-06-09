Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 155 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

Bakkavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of BAKK stock opened at GBX 142 ($1.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 103.20. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 80 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £816.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,577.78, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

