Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.82

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.82 and traded as low as $11.31. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 9,072 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $62.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

