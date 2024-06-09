Barclays Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $176.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $214.00 to $176.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.33.

FIVE opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $216.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 487,948 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,472,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,825,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Five Below by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,317,000 after purchasing an additional 159,844 shares during the period. Finally, Advent International L.P. raised its holdings in Five Below by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 343,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,238,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

