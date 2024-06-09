Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 254.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 271,054 shares during the quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.33% of Lazard worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Lazard by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 531,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 319,384 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Performance

Shares of LAZ traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.25. 518,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,898. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Lazard had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently -571.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAZ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $2,951,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,950,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,989,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,893 shares of company stock worth $9,419,338. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.