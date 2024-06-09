Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $18.31 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 496,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,314,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
TFC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,814,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,607. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.
Truist Financial Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
