Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 1,001,613 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001,613 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1,570.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OWL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,056,363. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 600.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on OWL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

