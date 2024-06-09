Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 22,682 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,599 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,682 shares during the period. Popular comprises approximately 1.6% of Basswood Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.42% of Popular worth $24,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Popular Trading Down 0.0 %

BPOP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.91. 156,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $93.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other Popular news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

