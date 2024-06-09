Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.38. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 353,845 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Bear Creek Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.95 in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$86.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

