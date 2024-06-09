Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.40) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $2.66 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.10.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

