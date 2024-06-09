BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $866.10 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $69,741.52 or 1.00010885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010681 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.04 or 0.00096139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,346.93487815 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,267,301.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.