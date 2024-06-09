BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0400 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $724.29 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010724 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,690.04 or 0.99984816 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.00095792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,108,759,042 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

