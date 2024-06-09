Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.95% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.
Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Up 11.6 %
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Diamond Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.
