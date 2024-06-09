Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.44

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 103.44 ($1.33) and traded as high as GBX 106.13 ($1.36). Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.36), with a volume of 628,460 shares trading hands.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.65. The company has a market cap of £641.00 million, a PE ratio of 353.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Bluefield Solar Income Fund alerts:

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bluefield Solar Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

In other Bluefield Solar Income Fund news, insider Christopher Waldron purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,812.30). Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluefield Solar Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.