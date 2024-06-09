BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $232.50 to $257.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.35.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

ODFL stock opened at $168.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.28 and its 200 day moving average is $202.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $149.45 and a one year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

