Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booking by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after buying an additional 55,716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,185,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,351 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,475 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Trading Up 0.3 %

BKNG traded up $11.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,813.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,532. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,579.36 and a twelve month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $129.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,641.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,546.69.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

