Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $145.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.64.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $128.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $66.73 and a 1-year high of $131.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

