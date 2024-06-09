Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $890,848,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,035,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,575,000 after purchasing an additional 179,547 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Boston Properties by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,780,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,403,000 after purchasing an additional 243,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,108,000 after purchasing an additional 67,426 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,299. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BXP. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

