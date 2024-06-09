Brigade Capital Management LP Acquires 124,000 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Brigade Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 917,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. Ecovyst makes up about 0.3% of Brigade Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brigade Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.79% of Ecovyst worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,227,000 after buying an additional 1,128,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 266,615 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 19.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,881,000 after purchasing an additional 231,294 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 221,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan F. Ward sold 24,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $251,202.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,587 shares in the company, valued at $694,794.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst Price Performance

ECVT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 504,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,571. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Ecovyst from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ecovyst

About Ecovyst

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.