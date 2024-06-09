Brokerages Set Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT at $215.64

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.04.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $221.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.72. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The firm has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

