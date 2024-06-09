Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) PT at $39.29

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of NEP opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07. NextEra Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 23.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 117.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 174.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,313 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 118.8% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

