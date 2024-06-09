Brokers Issue Forecasts for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Murphy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CRWD opened at $349.12 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.73, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

