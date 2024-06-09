Brokers Issue Forecasts for ProAssurance Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProAssurance in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for ProAssurance’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PRA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ProAssurance from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

ProAssurance Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRA stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $284.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. ProAssurance’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 548,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 110,562 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 356,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

