Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,340 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Brookfield by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after purchasing an additional 24,975,364 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Brookfield by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,312,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,326,000 after purchasing an additional 242,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $41.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,906,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Brookfield Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

