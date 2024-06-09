Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,716 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Brunswick worth $28,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 140.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,972,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,144,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,712,000 after purchasing an additional 278,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 821,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.38.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

NYSE BC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.18. 628,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,153. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average of $86.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.