BTIG Research Boosts Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target to $53.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SHOO. Piper Sandler began coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.12. Steven Madden has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $45.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 34.71%.

In related news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at $946,066.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $301,868.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,583.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $71,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,746 shares of company stock worth $2,934,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,018,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,738,000 after buying an additional 345,558 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,329,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,632,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

